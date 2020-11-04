Analysts Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 90.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 168,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 80,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

