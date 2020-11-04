Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,820,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 20,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 254.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

