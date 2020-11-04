Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $967.29 million, a PE ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,512 shares of company stock worth $254,074. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.