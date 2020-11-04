Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.