Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $18.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

AMP opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

