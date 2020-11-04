American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives $28.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMNB. ValuEngine cut American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

