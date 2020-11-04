American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Intel by 37.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 434,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 145.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 115,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.5% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 76,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

