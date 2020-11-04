Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Shares of AMTB opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $463.75 million, a PE ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 0.48. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.59.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.