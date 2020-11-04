Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,087 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Amcor worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 194.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 254.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 2,712,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

