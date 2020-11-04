AMC Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 62,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 31,048 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of AMC opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $255.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

