Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,535.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,048.41 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,160.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2,906.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

