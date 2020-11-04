Amarin (AMRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

