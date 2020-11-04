Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Amalgamated Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

AMAL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

