Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.0 days.

Shares of Altium stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Altium has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Get Altium alerts:

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.