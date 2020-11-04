Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $132,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $136,920.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $123,150.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $124,770.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $121,410.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.06 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 29.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the software’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,724 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

