Altabancorp (ALTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 16th

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $451.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

