Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $108,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 32,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 17.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 58.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.