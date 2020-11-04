Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,786 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 6.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $188,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71. The company has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

