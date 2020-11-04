alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.10 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.24 ($17.93).

AOX stock opened at €11.15 ($13.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.81.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

