Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.44

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 250416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
The stock has a market cap of $167.30 million and a P/E ratio of -38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84.
Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (TSE:AMM)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.
