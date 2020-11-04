Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.44

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 250416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The stock has a market cap of $167.30 million and a P/E ratio of -38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Daniel Mccleary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,211 shares in the company, valued at C$107,726.96. Also, Director James Duane Poliquin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,196,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,708,109.36. Insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $212,900 in the last 90 days.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

