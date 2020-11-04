Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price rose 16.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,264,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 531,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

