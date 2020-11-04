Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.32. Alliance Mining shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $721,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

Alliance Mining Company Profile (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

