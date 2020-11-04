Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $29.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $608.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,218.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,559 shares of company stock worth $597,770 in the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

