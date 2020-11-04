Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alleghany stock opened at $580.91 on Wednesday. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.95. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 28.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 102.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

