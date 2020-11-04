ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ALJJ opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. ALJ Regional has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $95.35 million for the quarter.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

