Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 705,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

