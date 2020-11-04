Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (TSE:AD)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$23.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.43 million and a PE ratio of -23.78. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

