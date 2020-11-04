Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

AKAAF stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Aker ASA has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $54.00.

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors in Norway, the European Union, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company supplies products, systems, and services for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering and construction services to the energy and process industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

