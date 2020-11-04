Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

