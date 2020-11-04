Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q3 2020

Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIRG opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

