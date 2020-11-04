Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.32 ($89.79).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.04 and its 200-day moving average is €64.31.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.