Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €2.20 ($2.59) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

EPA AF opened at €3.13 ($3.68) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.93.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

