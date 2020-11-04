Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0593 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00190908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01092930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 477,861,253 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, RightBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance, BitForex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.