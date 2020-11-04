Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.87 on Friday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $709.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Agenus by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Agenus by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

