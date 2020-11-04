AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$5.00 EPS.

AGCO stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

