Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.05 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin and IDAX. Aeternity has a total market cap of $28.91 million and $9.05 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 370,053,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,232,218 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, OOOBTC, FCoin, DragonEX, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, CoinBene, HitBTC, Binance, IDAX, BitMart, Mercatox, Zebpay, BigONE, HADAX, Liqui, Crex24, OTCBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Koinex and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.