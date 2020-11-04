Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

