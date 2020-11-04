Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

