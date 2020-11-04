Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.