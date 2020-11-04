ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.
ADTRAN stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
