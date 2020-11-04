ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.