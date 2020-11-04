ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 10,200 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

