Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 14.2% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price traded up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.15. 1,460,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,923,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $680.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $19,183,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

