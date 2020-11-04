Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 25.8%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price shot up 25.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. 7,758,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,309,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
A number of research firms have commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
