Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 25.8%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price shot up 25.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. 7,758,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,309,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research firms have commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.