ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,782,000 after acquiring an additional 266,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 251,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 64.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 489.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 184,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 153,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.