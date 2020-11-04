Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million.

NASDAQ ACEL opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

