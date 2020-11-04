Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $260.80 on Monday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,825,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after buying an additional 221,811 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 194,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 324,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

