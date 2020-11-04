Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.20 ($32.00) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.67 ($24.32).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

ETR ARL opened at €15.00 ($17.65) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.93. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $897.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.