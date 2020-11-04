AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,307,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.