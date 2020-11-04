917 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

