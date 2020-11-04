8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002320 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001241 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.